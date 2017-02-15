15 Healthy and Creative Ways to Use Quinoa

Quinoa is like the kale of ancient grains: It was obscure, exciting, and really trendy a few years ago, but then it started turning up all over the place and kind of lost its pizzazz. Once the go-to grain for salad chains everywhere, it’s now often overshadowed by hipper offerings like farro and millet. And instead of being the champion of every grain bowl on the market as it once was, it’s now about as exciting as a measly bowl of oats.

But just because we’re used to quinoa doesn’t mean it has to be boring. There are actually a lot of fresh ways to use this affordable, gluten-free, high-protein pantry staple. Check out these 15 ideas to fall back in love with the OG ancient grain.