Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill introduces their restaurant brand in Yangon, Myanmar’s most populated city. Franchisees Soe Nyi Nyi and Nan Oo of Feel Group and MMA International Holding have partnered to open the Miami Grill Victoria Location at 68 Taw Win St, 9 Miles, Yangon, Myanmar.

The 4,000 square foot restaurant menu covers features a full bar, patio and outdoor seating, as well as a stage for a live band and DJ. This is the first of five locations they plan to open in the area.

Famous chef and Feel Group Owner Soe Nyi Nyi owns 20 top rated restaurants throughout Myanmar and is proud to add Miami Grill to his portfolio. “I started my business from nothing and achieved success through dedication to quality. Miami Grill is an exciting concept because the menu covers offer a range of flavors with a consistent high quality standard,” he said.

To help the franchisees provide excellent service from day one, Miami Grill Corporation’s Director of Operations Ambrose Whyms provided the Myanmar team with extensive training in Miami as well as spending nearly a month there preparing them for opening and beyond. With years of experience in the entertainment and bar business, Robert Velasco will serve as the Operations Director for the Myanmar location, providing ongoing support for the team.

In addition to Miami Grill’s long history of success and their hands-on support, Franchisee Nan Oo explains, “I know I am in good company with international music sensation Armando Christian ‘Pitbull’ Pérez as an equity partner.”

“We’re excited to expand the spirit and soul of South Beach to Myanmar,” says Robert Haar, VP of Franchise Development of Miami Grill. Haar states he is currently in talks with several high profile groups in China and he looks forward to further developing the brand in Asia.

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc., and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu covers nyc unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.