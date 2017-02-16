The 6 Best American-Made Vodkas

Though U.S. distillers are most widely known and recognized for their many contributions to the whiskey family—bourbon and Tennessee whiskies, in particular—the past couple of decades have seen fantastic spirits of all stripes made by American distillers. And some of the most stunning examples of these fantastic spirits can be found in the vodka category. Despite its reputation as a flavorless and odorless spirit, vodka can vary dramatically depending on a few different factors: what it’s distilled from, the quality of the original ingredients, and the care put into its production. While there are plenty of harsh, beastly vodkas on the market, producers across the States, from California to New York, have mastered their own spin on the crystal clear spirit—and their vodkas are well worth your attention. Here are six of the best American vodkas out there.